KRK’s new Rokit G4 monitors promise more precise and reliable mixes

KRK unveiled the latest generation of its hugely popular Rokit range, the G4s, at this year’s NAMM show and we’re not just dealing with a facelift here.
Bringing many features from its higher-priced studio monitors, KRKs claims the G4 range has been “been cohesively designed to make your mixes more precise and reliable, no matter what style of music you’re mixing.”
The entire G4 range will feature advanced drivers made with Kevlar, efficient Class D power amplifiers and front-firing port, which promise to extend accurate and tight bass reproduction.
The number of models in the range has changed slightly from the third generation, losing the smallest RP4s and favouring a 7-inch version over the RP6s, leaving us with the RP5 (5”), RP7 (7”), RP8 (8”) and RP103 (10”, 4.5”).
Each model also includes onboard room tuning, with 25 visual room-correction EQ combinations and KRK claim its the only monitor in its class with an LCD to visualise EQ settings. This is also coupled with the KRK App whereby you can use a Room Acoustic Analyzer to aid with angle matching, placement, and level matching of each speaker in a pair.
The RP5s come in at $179, $239 for the RP7s, $299 for the RP8s and the RP103 come in at $499. There’s currently no word on availability, but you can keep up-to-date on all developments on the KRK website.
Rokit G4 features
- Matching drivers made with Kevlar ensures the same sonic integrity across all frequencies and minimises listening fatigue
- DSP-driven room tuning with 25 visual graphic EQ settings - helps minimise and correct problems in your acoustic environment
- KRK App: Acoustic real-time Room Analyzer designed to setup your room for better monitoring and faster mixing
- Custom-designed efficient Class D power amplifier drives the speakers evenly at reduced operating temperatures and improves audio integrity
- Built-in brick wall limiter automatically engages at maximum amp-level to maintain a balanced sound, protect the system, and offer better and wider dynamics
- Systematically designed low resonance enclosure for minimal distortion and colorisation
- Scientifically-tuned front firing port offers exceptional low-end extension, punch and flexible room-positioning
- High density Iso-foam pad decouples the speaker from the surface minimising vibration transmission for improved clarity