KRK’s new Rokit G4 monitors promise more precise and reliable mixes

KRK unveiled the latest generation of its hugely popular Rokit range, the G4s, at this year’s NAMM show and we’re not just dealing with a facelift here.

Bringing many features from its higher-priced studio monitors , KRKs claims the G4 range has been “been cohesively designed to make your mixes more precise and reliable, no matter what style of music you’re mixing.”

The entire G4 range will feature advanced drivers made with Kevlar, efficient Class D power amplifiers and front-firing port, which promise to extend accurate and tight bass reproduction.

The number of models in the range has changed slightly from the third generation, losing the smallest RP4s and favouring a 7-inch version over the RP6s, leaving us with the RP5 (5”), RP7 (7”), RP8 (8”) and RP103 (10”, 4.5”).

Each model also includes onboard room tuning, with 25 visual room-correction EQ combinations and KRK claim its the only monitor in its class with an LCD to visualise EQ settings. This is also coupled with the KRK App whereby you can use a Room Acoustic Analyzer to aid with angle matching, placement, and level matching of each speaker in a pair.

The RP5s come in at $179, $239 for the RP7s, $299 for the RP8s and the RP103 come in at $499. There’s currently no word on availability, but you can keep up-to-date on all developments on the KRK website .

Rokit G4 features