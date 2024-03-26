“The most advanced professional monitors in their class”: KRK’s new Rokit Generation Five studio monitors have dedicated modes for mixing, creating and midrange focus

KRK has dropped the new ‘Generation Five’ versions of its much-loved Rokit studio monitors, which come in three different sizes (5, 7 and 8). The new Rokits are said to represent “a sonic revolution in music production and sound engineering,” and to be “the most advanced professional monitors in their class.”

With their familiar yellow speaker cones, the Rokits are instantly recognisable, but the latest generation models have a few features that we haven’t seen before. There are now three distinct Voicing Modes, for example, each of which is designed to be used at a different point in the production process.

With its flat frequency response, Mix Mode is there for critical listening when you’re fine-tuning and mastering your tracks, while Create Mode delivers a more “inspirational” tone that you can dial in when you’re writing, producing or simply listening to music. Focus Mode, meanwhile, puts the emphasis on the midrange frequencies, and is handy when you want to analyse vocals and other instruments that fall within this band.

(Image credit: KRK)

In terms of construction, you get woven kevlar woofers and upgraded silk dome tweeters, while the onboard DSP, along with the 25 boundary EQ settings, enables you to tailor the sound to your listening environment (the free KRK app can help you during the setup process). The bi-amplified Class D amplifiers, meanwhile, promise to drive the speakers efficiently and at reduced operating temperatures.

Other features include an optimised front-ported bass reflex enclosure, acoustic foam wedge isolation pads and a choice of two faceplates: one with grilles and one without. Both come in the box and can be attached magnetically for quick and easy installation.

Connectivity, meanwhile, comprises XLR and 1/4-inch TRS combo analogue inputs.

We’re still waiting on prices, but you can find out more about the Rokit Generation Five monitors on the KRK website.

