KRK’s GoAux speakers are mobile monitors for on-the-go music makers

If you can’t make do with a set of headphones when you’re on your travels, try these

KRK GoAux monitor speakers
(Image credit: KRK Systems)

If you believe the photo above, KRK’s new GoAux portable monitor speakers are designed for multi-millionaire producer types who spend their time flying around the world in private jets, but we can confirm that mere mortals are allowed to use them, too.

Facetiousness aside, these mobile monitoring setups are actually said to be suitable for “travelling audio pros on a budget”. Available in two sizes, the GoAux 3 and GoAux 4 offer three- and four-inch speakers respectively, and feature both 1/8-inch and RCA stereo inputs. You can also connect your laptop, phone or other device to them wirelessly over Bluetooth.

The GoAux 4 also benefits from several additional features, such as a measurement mic and built-in automatic room correction technology that optimises the speakers’ response to the current acoustic environment. It also trumps its smaller rival by offering USB and 1/4-inch TRS balanced stereo inputs.

Both GoAux setups feature glass aramid woofers and one-inch soft textile dome tweeters in a bi-amplified two-way design. There are also rear-ported ABS cabinets that are designed to deliver better bass extension.

Tonal tweaks can be made using the LF and HF EQ controls, and when you need to work privately, you can plug a pair of headphones into the 1/8-inch stereo output, muting the speakers in the process.

The GoAux 3 and GoAux 4 are supplied as sets and priced at $349 and $419 respectively. Each pair comes with adjustable isolating stands, a carrying bag and extra cables.

Find out more on the KRK Audio (opens in new tab) website.

