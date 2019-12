Krakli Software has announced its latest free synth plugin and this time the Roland SH-7 has provided the source of inspiration.

Having already created various virtual analogue, FM and additive softsynths, the SK7 joins the likes of the Arminator (CS-80-a-like) StingerMax (Wasp) as a homage to hardware greats of the past.

If you want to get hold of the SK7 for yourself, then you can either head over to the Krakli Software website , or join the Facebook group .