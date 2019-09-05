Korg’s “supercharged” Kross2-88 MB is designed to be a ‘do everything’ synth

Korg has announced what it’s calling a “supercharged” version of its Kross 2 workstation keyboard, the Kross2-88 MB. This 88-note model comes with new sounds and has a rubberised matte black finish.

An enhanced acoustic piano heads up the new sound expansion, which also includes new EPs, drum kits and synths, and brings the total number of included presets to more than 1,000. 27 drum track patterns have also been added to this model.

The Kross2-88 MB features Korg’s NH4 ‘natural weighted hammer action’ keybed, which is designed to feel both realistic and comfortable. It also helps to keep the instrument’s overall weight down, aiding portability.