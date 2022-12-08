Korg’s Modwave synth now has native attraction: plugin version is fully compatible with the hardware

The trend for official software versions of contemporary hardware synths is one we’re fully onboard with. We’ve already seen Korg do it with its Opsix and Wavestate, and now the Modwave has been given the native plugin treatment, too.

Released in 2021, the Modwave is an all-digital synth that’s loosely based on Korg’s DW-8000, which is something of a cult classic. It offers wavetable oscillators, sumptuous filters, flexible modulation options, effects and hi-spec pattern sequencing.

As you’d expect, Modwave Native is cut from very similar cloth. In fact, it’s fully compatible with the hardware - sounds can be exchanged between the two - and also supports any third-party sound libraries that are designed for the original Modwave (or for the wavestate, for that matter).

Sadly, owners of the Modwave hardware can’t have the plugin for free - a luxury afforded to owners of Arturia’s Minifreak when its software twin was released recently - though they can crossgrade to it for $50. The rest of us will have to pay the introductory price of $149 (regular price $199).