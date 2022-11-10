Korg takes the Minilogue polysynth to deep, dark places with a new limited edition Bass version

Cynics might argue that the limited edition Minilogue Bass is simply a rebadged version of an almost seven-year-old synth , but that doesn’t necessarily mean that you won’t want one.

Yes, architecturally, it’s the same as the original Minilogue, but as you can see, the Bass version features “inverted red and black keys and a liquid swirl design front panel”.

If that isn’t enough to sell you on it, how about 100 new sounds, 40 of which have been designed specifically for bass by a team comprising pro bassists and programmers? You also have space for 100 user programs.

In case you’d forgotten, the Minilogue is a 4-voice analogue polysynth with two VCOs, a VCF, two EGs, a VCA and an LFO. There are eight voice modes - poly, duo, unison, mono, chord, delay, arp and sidechain - an oscilloscope that ‘visualises’ your sound, and a 16-step polyphonic note and motion sequencer. Connectivity options include MIDI, USB MIDI and Audio Sync.

The Minilogue Bass’s striking front panel is made of 2mm sand-blasted aluminium, and there’s a red-coloured wood rear panel. Korg claims that the metal shaft chassis-mounted potentiometers and rubber-coated knobs make the synth suitable for life on the road, and you can load existing Minilogue patches - plus factory and bonus libraries - via the dedicated sound librarian.

The Minilogue Bass is set to cost £649. Find out more on the Korg (opens in new tab) website.