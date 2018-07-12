Korg and Propellerhead collaborate on Stockholm, a new version of Reason’s Dr. Octo Rex for Gadget

2018 is turning out to be the year in which Propellerhead spreads its wings. Having released its Europa synth as a VST/AU plugin a few weeks ago, it now transpires that it’s been collaborating with Korg on a new device for Gadget, the latter company’s mobile and desktop DAW.

Stockholm takes the meat of the Dr. Octo Rex Loop Player from Propellerhead’s Reason and puts it into a Gadget. This enables you to load up to eight REX files and switch between them in real-time. You can use it to come up with new arrangements on the fly, and also to create new beats by triggering slices however you like.

Stockholm is part of the Gadget 3.6 update for iOS and the 1.6 update for Mac. Both versions are currently available for half price; Gadget for Mac can be purchased from the Korg website for $149, and Gadget for iOS is available for $19.99/£19.99 from the Apple App Store. Stockholm comes included in the Mac version as standard, but for iOS users it’s an optional in-app purchase. Its regular price is $14.99 but it’s currently available for $9.99.

What this means for Propellerhead’s involvement in the mobile music making market going forward remains to be seen. The company has made no secret of the fact that mobile platforms are in its thinking, but there’s still no sign of a full-fat iOS version of Reason. Could collaborations with other developers be the company’s way forward? We’ll have to wait and see.