Korg adds some colour to its nanoSeries 2 MIDI controllers with limited edition models

It’s been a decade since Korg released its first range of nanoSeries controllers, and to celebrate this milestone, the company has introduced limited-edition versions of the second-gen devices.

You’ve got a couple of options here: the new blue and yellow controllers are designed to complement the colour scheme of Korg’s Gadget DAW, while the orange and green models should go nice with certain DAWs. It really doesn’t matter which software you’re running, though; in terms of functionality, these are the same as the standard nanoKey 2, nanoPad 2 and nanoKontrol 2.

These versions are available in limited numbers, so you'll need to grab them quick if you’re interested. The limited edition nanoKeys can be had for £40 each, while the other controllers are £46 each. They'll all be released in November.

Find out more on the Korg website.