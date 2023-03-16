Kiviak Instruments is drip-feeding us information on its WoFi sampling keyboard

French start-up Kiviak Instrumemts has been setting social media tongues wagging recently with its teases of WoFi, a new and potentially interesting sampling keyboard, and more details are gradually starting to emerge.

WoFi will enable you to sample sounds via both a built-in mic and line input, then play them back using a variety of classic sampler emulations and other modes. Sounds can be sculpted using the filter, assignable envelope and LFO, and there’s also the mysterious “texturer” - some kind of granular processor, we believe - that promises to “elevate” your sound.

It looks like there’s a sequencer, too, accessible via the buttons above the keyboard, while the built-in speaker makes this a totally self-contained little instrument.

Connectivity options are set to include stereo audio, MIDI, USB, CV, Gate and Clock, while the name suggests a degree of wireless support, too. We’re told that you’ll be able to share patches via the mywo.fi cloud and also the intriguing ‘cartridge’.

This is the second sampling keyboard we’ve had the pleasure of telling you about in as many days - yesterday’s offering was the Chompi, a seemingly intuitive, kid-friendly device inspired by the likes of the Casio SK-1.