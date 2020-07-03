Kit Tour: Imonolith's Ryan Van Poederooyen

Since joining The Devin Townsend Band - and subsequently the Devin Townsend Project - in the early noughties (after being recommended by none other than Gene Hogland), Ryan Van Poederooyen has never ceased to amaze with his meticulous blend of speed, power and tastefully-crafted drum parts.
These days, Ryan is focussing on his current project, Imonolith - alongside vocalist Jon Howard (Threat Signal) and guitarist Brian ‘Beav’ Waddell (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and bassist Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush) - whose debut album, State Of Being, blends metal, hard rock, industrial and grunge influences.
In the video above, Ryan takes us on a tour of his live and recording kit - comprising some tasty gear from Sonor, Sabian, Trick and more. Check out studio footage of the same kit below.
Ryan Van Poederooyen: Full setup
Drums - Sonor SQ2 Vintage Maple
Bass drums: 22”x18” (x2)
Toms: 8”x8”, 10”x8”, 12”x8”, 14”x14”, 16”x16”
Snare: Sonor 14”x6” Artist Bronze
Cymbals - Sabian
9” Radia Chime
10” HHX Evolution Splash
12” HHX Evolution Splash
14” HHX Evolution Chinese
14” Evolution Hi-Hats
18” HHX Evolution O-zone Crash
19” HHX X-Plosion Crash (x2)
19” Paragon Chinese
20” HHX X-plosion Crash
21” HH Custom Ride (based on a 22” HH Power Bell)
21” AA Holy China
Heads - Evans
Toms: Evans G2 Clear/ Evans Genera Resonant
Snare: SD Dry/Hazy 300
Bass drum: EMAD Clear batter
Evans EQ Pad
Sticks: Regal Tip 2BX
Microphones: Audio Technica
Ryan also endorses Hardcase drum cases and the Drum Dial tuner