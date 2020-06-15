Guitar rig tour with Imonolith – featuring former Devin Townsend Project members

When it comes to heavy pedigree, Imonolith's hits hard. This year's debut album State Of Being features Jon Howard (of the underrated Threat Signal) on vocals alongside drummer Ryan ‘RVP’ Van Poederooyen and guitarist Brian ‘Beav’ Waddell of the Devin Townsend Project, guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and bassist Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush).

Now Waddell and Huppunen have filmed exclusive tours of their guitar rigs for us while on lockdown to reveal their tools of tone.

Kai Huppunen

Brian ‘Beav’ Waddell

State Of Being is out now. For more info on Imonolith check out imonolithband.com