Body, Mind And Drums

“I remember being at rehearsals with the various bands I was in, I would close my eyes when I was drumming and visualise playing in front of 50,000 people at huge festivals in Europe or playing headlining shows around the world. Those things are now happening. I would visualise those things daily when I was at my day job. I was promoting myself, playing in different bands, opening as many doors as I could.

“You can’t sit on your couch or in front of your computer dreaming, you have to work for it. You have to open many doors and go in many different directions. Never put all your eggs in one basket thinking that’s how you’re going to achieve your goals. Not everything is always going to come true but it’s pretty amazing how many things do come true with this approach.

“You have to be careful as it can work both ways. If you’re thinking negatively and visualising negative things, all that bad stuff can materialise. I’ve had too many visualised dreams and goals come true working with this approach for me to believe that it doesn’t work. Think and speak positively, visualise what you want, believe, be grateful for what you have and work hard towards what you want out of life. What you think about, you bring about.”