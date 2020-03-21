Kenny Rogers, 81, dies "of natural causes"

Rogers receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at the height of his fame in 1979

Country legend Kenny Rogers, singer of a string of massive hits like The Gambler and Islands In The Stream has passed away, his family confirmed in a statement this morning.

"Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family," the statement reads.

"Rogers, with twenty-four number-one hits, was a Country Music Hall of Fame member, six-time CMA Awards winner, three-time GRAMMY® Award winner, recipient of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013, CMT Artist of a Lifetime Award honoree in 2015 and has been voted the "Favorite Singer of All Time" in a joint poll by readers of both USA Today and People."

Kenny Rogers performing with The First Edition in 1970 (Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty)

"The family is planning a small private service at this time out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency.

"They look forward to celebrating Kenny’s life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date."