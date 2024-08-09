“Whoa! What?!”: Storage locker treasure hunters discover they’ve bought a huge haul of Kanye West gear, including clothing, AKG C414 mics and a classic ‘90s synth

Bidding on the contents of a storage locker without knowing what’s in it might seem like madness, but a team known as Locker Blocker might just have hit the jackpot with its latest haul.

In what it calls a ‘live’ opening video of the goods that was posted to TikTok, it quickly becomes clear that the self-confessed “treasure hunters” have something special on their hands. A flight case with the name ‘Kanye West’ on it is rolled down the ramp, and the word ‘Grammys’ is on there, too.

Amid mounting excitement, the team starts opening up the various crates and boxes. There are some disappointments - an empty Sennheiser mic box, for example - but it’s not long before we get to the good stuff.

Soon enough, we’re seeing in-ear monitors, costumes from an unspecified Hollywood Bowl performance (along with a load of design patterns) and some pretty valuable AKG C414 mics. There are masks, Yeezy Season 6 boots, photos of Kanye and - a good one, this - an Ensoniq ASR-10 sampling keyboard with the name ‘Tarik’ on the top panel.

How the contents of the locker ended up being auctioned off and how much they were sold for isn’t clear, but one person who took an immediate interest in the video was producer and musician Mike Dean, who’s worked with Kanye West on some of his biggest albums.

“Any Mike Dean cases [in] there? This is my stuff,” he said in the comments, but was told by Locker Blocker that there aren’t.

The team has yet to say what it plans to do with its haul, the overall value of which is likely to be pretty high. Whether Kanye West or anyone from his team will attempt to get any of it back also remains to be seen.