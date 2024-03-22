Josh Freese confirms return to A Perfect Circle after 13 years: “APC has always been a very special band for me…”

Josh Freese has announced that he’ll be re-joining A Perfect Circle on their forthcoming Sessanta tour, but fans are going to have to act fast if they want to catch the most-recorded drummer in modern rock with the band due to the small matter of his day job in Foo Fighters.

Freese made the announcement via his Instagram account, saying “Happy to report that for the first time in 13 years I’ll be going out with A Perfect Circle on the upcoming Sessanta tour.”

Quick to quash any confusion that could arise from the announcement, he continues “Due to my schedule with the Foo Fighters I’ll be having to jump off after the Hollywood Bowl on April 20. Gunnar from Puscifer will be filling in on the remaining dates (maybe a little Tim Alexander too?).

However, while that leaves a relatively short window for APC fans to catch the band with Freese behind the kit, he’s not ruling out the possibility of further dates in the future. “There’s a chance I’ll be able to show up to another gig or two after that if time allows but for now that’s the plan. A Perfect Circle has always been a very special band for me and I’m really looking forward to getting out and playing these songs again.

A post shared by Josh Freese (@joshfreese) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Josh Freese (@joshfreese) A photo posted by on

Earlier this week, Freese posted a photo of his APC DW Collectors kit, accompanied by the caption “13 years later…like riding a bike.”. While he was briefly preceded by Primus’ Tim Alexander in A Perfect Circle, Josh Freese is widely considered the band’s founding full-time drummer, having played on the first three albums leading up to APC’s first hiatus in 2005. He rejoined for a stint when the band regrouped in 2010, but didn’t contribute to 2018’s Eat the Elephant.

Freese will be joining A Perfect Circle for the first 13 dates of the tour, which kicks off at the Boch Center - Wang Theater in Boston, MA on April 2.

Of course, Freese has a pretty busy calendar full of Foo Fighters tourdates which sees him performing around the US and Europe this summer. For a full list of A Perfect Circle dates, click here.