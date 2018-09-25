Jon Gomm and Mike Dawes to perform at the UK Guitar Show

The final two main stage artists have finally been unveiled... and they are certainly worth the wait. Fingerstyle superstars Jon Gomm and Mikes Dawes join the star-studded roster of performers and educators at this brand-new guitar show.

The show is just days away - make sure you get advance tickets and save money on the door price!

Jon Gomm

Jon Gomm is an acoustic singer-songwriter with a revolutionary virtuoso guitar style, where he uses one acoustic guitar to create drum sounds, bass lines and twisting melodies all at the same time.

His live shows combine deeply personal performances and a natural wit, with a once seen, never forgotten two-handed guitar style, both physical and complex, producing sounds people can barely believe are coming from a humble acoustic guitar.

He will perform at 5pm on Sunday.

Mike Dawes

Mike Dawes is hailed as one of the world’s finest and most creative modern fingerstyle guitar performers.

His acclaimed solo music has gained over 50 million hits, and since the release of his debut album in 2013 he has averaged 150 concerts per year.

Mike needs to be seen live to be believed. His ability to create the most unusual tones and textures simultaneously from a single acoustic guitar leaves fellow musicians stunned.

He will take to the stage at 11am, also on Sunday.

The UK Guitar Show is set to be the ultimate weekend for guitarists... with a huge range of performances, workshops, clinics, gear and more, you won’t want to miss it.