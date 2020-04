We've already reported on how Johnny Marr has been playing Smith's songs requested by fans from his home studio, but now he's going one step further to teach you how to play one.

Man plays and then talks through the parts behind The Headmaster Ritual, the classic opener to the band's 1985 album Meat Is Murder.

Fender hosted the lesson on its Instagram and it looks like they've also provided Marr with one of their Tone Master modelling amps too.

Check it out below.