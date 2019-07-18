Summer NAMM 2019: Fender debuts Tone Master series with digital Deluxe Reverb and Twin Reverb guitar amps

SUMMER NAMM 2019: Fender has announced the Tone Master Series of guitar amps, which take the classic Deluxe Reverb and Twin Reverb formats into the digital realm.

Promising the “same tonal perfection” of the tube originals via new digital power amps, the Tone Masters are half the weight of their inspirations and come kitted out with a wealth of contemporary features.

The amps’ rear panels boast an output power selector with five attenuated settings, XLR line out with IR cab sims and USB port.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Fender)

Looking to the front panel, everything appears as per the original: there are Normal and Vibrato channels, with a bright switch on the Twin.

The whole thing is packaged up in a lightweight, resonant pine cabinet, and both amps feature Jensen N-12K neodymium speakers (one in the Deluxe, two in the Twin).

We’re genuinely quite excited about these - it feels like Fender is really giving players what they want from a giggable combo in this day and age.

The Tone Master Deluxe Reverb and Twin Reverb are available from September for $899/£869 and $/£999 respectively.

Fender Champion 100XL

(Image credit: Fender)

…But wait, there’s more! Fender has also bolstered its budget-friendly Champion series with the 100XL, which adds a host of amp and effect models.

Building on the format of the 50XL, the 100W 100XL boasts 16 amp tones, 16 effects (including compressor, distortion, overdrive, octaver, reverb, delay/echo, chorus, tremolo and Vibratone) and a pair of 12” Celestion ‘Midnight 60’ speakers.

The Champion 100XL is available now for $449.

For more info on all of Fender’s new releases, pop on over to The Big F’s gorgeous website.