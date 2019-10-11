John Petrucci announces details of his Guitar Universe 3.0 summer camp

John Petrucci has announced plans for next year's Guitar Universe 3.0, which will be held over 1-5 August in Irvine, California, and see artists such as Jason Richardson, Stig Mathison, Stephanie Bradley and more joining Petrucci for the event.

The four day and four night summer camp is presented in association with Dreamcatcher Events – who host similar muso-shindigs for the likes of Tom Morello and Tommy Emmanuel – and is kind of like a package holiday extravaganza for guitar fanatics of all skill levels. So whether you have just three chords and an electric guitar and want to know more, or if you spend your time transcribing Thelonius Monk solos for guitar, there's something for everyone.

John Petrucci's Guitar Universe 3.0 will feature a variety of activities, including live performances, workshops, clinics, and, as Petrucci himself says, it will hopes to offer something of a campus vibe – a place to share ideas about your instrument.

"As a Berklee alum and someone who really enjoys teaching, I really love reconnecting with that side of being a musician by doing my own master classes at JPGU," says Petrucci. "I could talk about technique, theory and gear for days!"

Those looking for some help in nailing the ridiculously tough position shifts in Petrucci's Under A Glass Moon solo will be glad to know the man himself is going to go all-in with the tuition. "Sometimes I feel like my classes could go on and on but still wouldn’t be long enough," says Petrucci.

Just as well he has some help then. Among the other artists and instructors that are confirmed for the event include the Brazilian phenomenon Mateus Asato, MusicRadar's Prog Guitarist of the Year 2017 Plini (who edged out Petrucci that year—ouch!), Andy Wood (Scott Stap and more), and Rena Petrucci of Meanstreak.

And Petrucci says that Sterling Ball, CEO of Ernie Ball Music Man, will be onhand to cook up some of his famous barbecue.

The event will be held at the Irvine Hotel, in Orange County, California, and is just a stone's throw from John Wayne Airport.

Tickets are priced from $2,099 for a twin room up to $4,799 for a deluxe suite.

See John Petrucci's Guitar Universe 3.0 for more details.