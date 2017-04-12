More

John Geils Jr, founder of The J Geils Band, dies aged 71

Centrefold guitarist passes away

American guitarist John Geils Jr, who founded The J Geils Band, has died aged 71.

Geils was found dead at his home in Groton, Massachusetts, having passed away from natural causes.

The J Geils Band were most famous for their 1982 single Centrefold, and released 11 studio albums since forming in 1967; Freeze-Frame was their last before breaking up in 1985.

In recent years, the band reunited for occasional performances, while Geils put out a series of jazz albums under his own name.

Musicians have paid tribute to the guitarist on Twitter - we’ve shared a selection below.

