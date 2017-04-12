John Geils Jr, founder of The J Geils Band, dies aged 71

American guitarist John Geils Jr, who founded The J Geils Band, has died aged 71.

Geils was found dead at his home in Groton, Massachusetts, having passed away from natural causes.

The J Geils Band were most famous for their 1982 single Centrefold, and released 11 studio albums since forming in 1967; Freeze-Frame was their last before breaking up in 1985.

In recent years, the band reunited for occasional performances, while Geils put out a series of jazz albums under his own name.

Musicians have paid tribute to the guitarist on Twitter - we’ve shared a selection below.

Thinking of all the times we kicked it high and rocked down the house! R.I.P. Jay Geils pic.twitter.com/r3v50eQZ2wApril 12, 2017

Sad to lose J. Geils. Me n Grin learned so much opening for @TheJ_GeilsBand. J and band were always kind. RIP John. pic.twitter.com/6TlZnY9VJvApril 12, 2017