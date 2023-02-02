John Fogerty will play a UK festival headline exclusive set in May

John Fogerty is set for a celebratory 2023 and following the news he's regained publishing rights to his Creedence Clearwater Revival songs, he's making a welcome return to UK shores after five years for a UK festival headline exclusive at the new Midnight Sun Weekender in Scotland.

The swamp rock legend will join fellow headliners The Pretenders and Primal Scream at Lews Castle in Stornoway between 25 and 27 May. Other acts confirmed include Spiritualized, Ocean Colour Scene, Edwyn Collins, Izzie Yardley, Honeyblood, Hearty Har, island supergroup The Lewis Allstars and Public Service Broadcasting.

Fogerty will headline Midnight Sun Weekender on the Saturday in the stunning setting of the Victorian era castle on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides. It will be his first visit to the UK since London's BluesFest in October, 2018.

(Image credit: Midnight Sun )

Read more (Image credit: Rune Hellestad/Corbis) John Fogerty interview

Tickets for the Midnight Sun Weekender are on sale now here (opens in new tab) with individual day tickets and a limited number of weekend passes available.

We can't think of many back catalogues that would sound better live on a Saturday night than Mr Fogerty's, and this is also the chance to attend the first of what is hoped to be an annual event that's a huge milestone for Lewis.

Lews Castle (Image credit: Peter Thompson/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

“The Midnight Sun Weekender will be the first ever major pop and rock Festival to be held in the Western Isles," says festival co-founder Charlie Clark. "It will be held, annually, on Lews Castle Green, the iconic setting in front of Lews Castle and overlooking Stornoway Harbour.”

It's a progressive event in more than just an eclectic bill too; it hopes to become one of the greenest music festivals of its generation; the festival will be completely powered by hydrogen produced on the Isle of Lewis. The three-day event is also guaranteeing a 45% to 55% female to male ratio of performers across the weekend to lead the way on addressing gender imbalance at music festivals.

Midnight Sun Weekender tickets are on sale here (opens in new tab).