Joey Sturgis Tones hopes to make your music Soar with its new hybrid tape delay plugin

Joey Sturgis Tones is taking what it calls a “hybrid approach” to tape delay in Soar, its new plugin. This combines the features and controls of analogue and digital delays, but also adds new parameters such as Health and Contour.

More traditionally, you can control the Repeats, Age, Flutter, Speed, Tape Heads and Feedback. There’s tap tempo/tempo sync, VU, BPM and MS metering, mono/stereo switching and a wet/dry mix control. The theory is that you can dial in everything from vintage saturation to “full-on tape machine breakdown”.

Soar is available in VST/AU/AAX formats for PC and Mac, and you can find out more on the Joey Sturgis Tones website. The regular price is $129, but you can currently purchase it for $99.