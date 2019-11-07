Jean-Michel Jarre’s EōN is an ‘infinite’ and dynamic music app that lets you listen to him forever

If you just can’t get enough Jean-Michelle Jarre in your eyes and ears then you’ll be all over EōN, his new “infinite music app” that will keep playing ever-evolving music forever.

Launched today, this is based on original musical elements composed by Jarre, but promises a unique experience for everyone who uses it. This is thanks to EōN’s algorithm, which takes Jarre’s beats, melodies and chords and weaves together original material for as long as you want it to (or until your phone battery runs out - whichever comes first).

The music is accompanied by an ever-evolving display of visuals, the end result being what’s described as “an individual piece of art for every user”. Because the algorithm and audio engine are built into the app, EōN can be used offline, so your Jarre-athon never needs to stop.

“I named this project EōN [the ancient Greek god of time and eternity] as it best defines exactly what it is - an infinite musical and visual creation,” explains Jean-Michel Jarre. “Personally, I truly feel that EōN is one of my most exciting creative projects since my debut Oxygene. EōN is a never-ending, never repetitive, organic art-piece that will live and grow forever in everyone’s own singular space-time continuum, at the tip of their finger.”