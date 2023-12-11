Ex-Slipknot drummer, Jay Weinberg makes first live appearance since split, sitting-in with The Bouncing Souls

Former Slipknot drummer, Jay Weinberg has made his first public performance since his exit from Slipknot last month, sitting in with The Bouncing Souls during their Nashville show on 10 Dec.

Weinberg — who recently underwent hip and femur surgery on his left leg — took to the stage on crutches before swapping places with Bouncing Souls drummer, George Rebelo, to play the band’s set-closer, True Believers.

Sharing footage of the performance on Instagram, Weinberg said that it “felt amazing to play drums for the first time since my operation; especially this iconic, belief-affirming anthem.”

A post shared by Jay Weinberg (@jayweinberg) A photo posted by on

Weinberg, 33, went on to detail his history with The Bouncing Souls, who like Weinberg, are New Jersey natives. During his story, he revealed that The Bouncing Souls gave him his first opportunity to play drums in front of an audience.

“When I was 14, I was very shy about being a novice drummer. I wanted to keep my new passion for this instrument private — not sharing my progress with anyone, even my immediate family, as I taught myself how to play along with my favourite songs and albums…

“The Souls — having been my hometown NJ heroes for some time — were actually the very first people to hear me play drums. They generously invited me to sit in for a song or two at a secret show a Asbury lanes in May of 2005, which ended up being the first time I played drums in front of anyone.

“It’s still to this day the single-most foundational moment of how I’ve come to appreciate and cherish playing drums in a live setting. Endless gratitude to them for setting me on a path of loving live performance. Last night felt just as electric as that pivotal night in my life, and I’m thankful for the friendship of the Souls and the wonderful community that surrounds them.”

Yesterday, Weinberg also marked the 10th anniversary of having joined Slipknot. Sharing a photo of his four era of Slipknot masks, taking stock of the previous decade and adding that he “wouldn’t trade for the world” the memories and experiences that the masks represent, before thanking his fanbase for being there with him.

A post shared by Jay Weinberg (@jayweinberg) A photo posted by on

Jay Weinberg’s departure from Slipknot was announced in November via a statement released by the band, citing the band's “intent to evolve” as the reaosn. Weinberg later revealed that he was "heartbroken and blindsided" by the news, adding that he was informed of his and Slipknot’s “parting ways” on the same day the announcement was made.

So far, there has been no official confirmation of who will take Weinberg’s place in Slipknot, although Sepultura drummer, Eloy Casagrande is hotly-tipped as a potential, especially given that Sepultura last week announced their intention to split.

Earlier today, Slipknot band announced a European Here Comes The Pain tour scheduled for 5-20 December, 2024. For a full list of dates, click here.