Former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg speaks out on his dismissal: “I was heartbroken and blindsided to receive the phone call”

Last Sunday, Slipknot shocked its fanbase with the announcement that it has parted ways with drummer Jay Weinberg after 10 years, citing the band’s intention to “evolve” as the reason for Jay’s dismissal.

Weinberg has remained tight-lipped on the matter, until now, releasing a statement — which you can read in full below — via social media saying that he was “heartbroken and blindsided” by the news (which he apparently received just hours before the announcement was made).

Meanwhile, he also took time to thank his friends and fans for their “overwhelming” support since the news broke.

"I sometimes wonder what it would be like to pay a visit to my wide-eyed, 10-year-old self — falling head over heels in love with a new and exciting sound and culture — and tell him all about the last 10 years. Even on the hardest days, I’d like to think he’d be stoked about the adventure that was in store for him.

“I was heartbroken and blindsided to receive the phone call that I did on the morning of November 5th; the news of which, most of you learned shortly after. However, I’ve been overwhelmed by — and truly grateful for — the outpouring of love and support I’ve received from this incredible community I consider to be my creative and artistic home.

“This is not the ending to the journey I’d dreamt of, and committed myself to seeing through — not by a long shot. But, despite the confusion and sadness, there is something that’s provided an equal amount of comfort. For many of you reading this: 10 years ago, we weren’t yet acquainted. And now, we are. For that, I’m thankful in ways I’ll never be able to fully express.

“I love playing the drums. I’ll always love playing the drums. I’ll always have a passion for music, art, and creative expression. Nothing will ever change that. I don’t know how, and I don’t know when, but I look forward to creating loud, passionate, and heartfelt music that we enjoy together again.

"Until then, please know it’s been the joy of a lifetime to spend the last 10 years with you, sharing in our love for this special corner of the music and art world. This isn’t the end, and I’m thrilled to discover what the future has in store for us. Thank you.”

There has been no official announcement as to who will replace Weinberg as the drummer in Slipknot at the time of writing, and Slipknot is yet to comment further on Weinberg’s exit from the band. However the initial posts announcing that Weinberg would be leaving Slipknot were quickly removed from the band’s social media accounts.

Jay Weinberg joined slipknot in 2014, having previously played in Madball and Against Me!, as well as filling in for his father — E Street Band drummer, Max Weinberg — with Bruce Springsteen on multiple occasions.