iZotope’s new Nectar Elements takes the pain out of mixing your vocals

iZotope has has added some extra sweetness to Nectar Elements, its simplified vocal processing plugin. Now featuring the Vocal Assistant, which is powered by the company’s Machine Learning technology, this promises to adapt itself to the user’s vocal sound and choose the optimal settings from which you can work.

With most of the complicated processing taking place under the hood, the user has just six controls to play with. These enable you to adjust the amounts of compression, de-essing, tonal and subtractive EQ, pitch correction and reverb.

Nectar Elements is the latest in iZotope’s range of easy-to-use audio mixing, mastering and repair plugins, which can be purchased together as The Elements Suite. This is currently available for $149/£139/€149, with the regular price being $199/£179/€199. Alternatively, you can buy Nectar Elements on its own for $99/£87/€99 (regular price is $129/£119/€129).

A demo and more information is available on the iZotope website. Nectar Elements runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX/RTAS formats.