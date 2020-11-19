iZotope’s free Vinyl plugin returns with a new GUI and a lo-fi ‘80s hip-hop effect

iZotope’s Vinyl remains one of the most popular free plugins around - not to mention the first product that iZotope ever produced - and now, to celebrate its upcoming 20th anniversary, it’s been overhauled and updated.

You’ll notice immediately that this vinyl simulator has a sleek new look, though you still get the sound and features of the original. In addition, there’s a new lo-fi effect that enables you to get that warm, saturated ‘second-hand record’ sound that’s common to late ‘80s hip-hop.

You can also control many other parameters, such as mechanical turntable noise, electrical noise, the wear of the record, the amount of dust on the record, and the number and depth of the scratches. You can even replicate the sound of a warped record or choose the age of the record player.

“Everything old is new again in this latest update of Vinyl,” says iZotope Chief Executive Officer Mark Ethier. "As we look back on 20 years of iZotope, Vinyl holds a special place in our hearts as the free plugin that started it all. To all the Vinyl fans out there, past and present, we're excited to bring Vinyl back into the future for you.”