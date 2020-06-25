iZotope Stutter Edit 2 lets you create BT-style glitch effects with one button

More than nine years after the release of version 1 , iZotope has taken the wraps off Stutter Edit 2, a new version of the acclaimed glitch plugin that was created in collaboration with acclaimed electronic musician and stutter sage BT (Brian Transeau).

The big news here is a simplified workflow, with a single button press slicing your audio into small fragments and sequencing the pieces to create “razor-sharp” rhythmic effects. There are also multiple rhythmic ‘gestures’, designed by BT, that can be triggered from your MIDI keyboard to “build tension and create dynamics”.

There are new effects modules, too - Comb, Chorus, Distort and a full-featured Reverb - while the Curve Editor enables you to sweep filters, pump reverbs and more.

“Stutter Edit 2 is unique in that it offers world-class effects and complex rhythmic parameter sequencing in a form that is playable by anyone,” said BT. “We are excited for this updated version to launch as its predecessor has already found its way into the studios of some of the greatest sound designers and artists, and the effect can be heard all over blockbuster films, hit songs, commercials and trailers.”