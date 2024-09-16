"Like futuristic car polish for your audio": iZotope releases Plasma, the "world's first" intelligent tube saturation plugin

Introducing iZotope Plasma, an intelligent saturation plugin - YouTube Watch On

iZotope has announced the release of a new plugin that it says is the "world's first" intelligent tube saturation plugin, utilizing machine learning to help you quickly and easily imbue your mixes with "depth, warmth and character".

Plasma is a dynamic saturator that applies adaptive tube-modelled saturation to your mixes and masters. By analyzing the makeup of your mix and identifying precisely where in the frequency spectrum to add saturation - and when to add it - Plasma aims to make the process of applying saturation simpler and more intuitive.

Plasma's 'Flux Saturation', iZotope's name for the plugin's intelligent saturation algorithm, can be guided by selecting one of 24 target profiles which help the plugin tailor its processing to a specific mixing task or type of audio. The effect can be fine-tuned even further with Attack and Release dials, along with an Overdrive control.

Frequency Handles on the plugin's central visualizer can be used to manually determine which frequencies the saturation will affect, while Channel Modes can be used to apply saturation to Mid or Side portions of the audio or to focus exclusively on transients or sustained elements. Plasma ships with 49 presets that cover a variety of mixing and mastering applications.

Plasma is the first instalment in iZotope's Catalyst Series, a series of "purpose-built" and easy-to-use plugins aimed at helping you quickly solve common mixing issues and ensuring you remain in the creative flow.

Priced at $49/£49, iZotope Plasma is available now for macOS and Windows in AAX/AU/VST3 formats.

Find out more on iZotope's website.

