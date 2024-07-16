I’ve bought a lot of Gibson guitars - this £800 off Les Pauls at Andertons is the best deal I’ve ever seen

By
published

With sizeable discounts on '50s and '60s Les Paul Standards, as well as the contemporary Modern Lite, there's something for everyone in this Prime Day-beating sale

Andertons Gibson Deal
(Image credit: Gibson)

It's fair to say I'm more than just a Gibson enthusiast. My guitar collection is a testament to my deep passion for these Nashville-made guitars. It's not just about the instruments for me; it's about the history, the craftsmanship, and the soul that each Gibson guitar carries - and right now you can join the club for less with up to £800 off Gibson guitars at Andertons

Currently, I have 12 Gibsons in my collection. A Firebird V, two Non-Reverse versions, a gorgeous cherry red SG Standard, a Pelham Blue '61 reissue SG Special, a '60s style Les Paul Standard, a '60s reissue ES-335, its little brother the ES-339, a TV Yellow Les Paul Special, a natural Explorer, the workhorse acoustic, the J-45, and my latest addition, the Theodore Standard.

As you can see, I shop for Gibson guitars pretty regularly, but I don't remember seeing a sale this good, with such a diverse range of brilliant Les Paul models featured. From £700 off the stunning Gibson Les Paul Standard '60s in Transparent Oxblood to £450 off the contemporary Gibson Les Paul Modern Lite in Rose Gold Satin, there's an exciting array of LPs for every type of player here.

Andertons Deal Fest: Save up to £800 off Gibson

Andertons Deal Fest: Save up to £800 off Gibson
As part of Deal Fest, running from the 15th to the 21st of July, you can score a mind-blowing up to £800 off a range of 23 Gibson guitars - including the Les Paul Standard and Modern Lite. 

Of course, there is a lot more on offer than just heavily discounted Gibson Les Pauls in the Deal Fest sale. Elsewhere on the Andertons site, you can save a generous £200 off the PRS Ltd Edition SE Custom 24 in Ruby and a whopping £450 off the striking Fender Limited Edition American Ultra Stratocaster in Denim Burst

So we implore you to take a look around the full sale to see what other goodies are on offer. 

Daryl Robertson
Daryl Robertson
Senior Deals Writer

I'm a Senior Deals Writer at MusicRadar, and I'm responsible for writing and maintaining buyer's guides on the site - but that's not all I do. As part of my role, I also scour the internet for the best deals I can find on gear and get hands-on with the products for reviews. My gear reviews have also been published in prominent publications, including Total Guitar and Future Music magazines, as well as Guitar World.

I have a massive passion for anything that makes a sound, particularly guitars, pianos, and recording equipment. In a previous life, I worked in music retail, giving advice on all aspects of music creation and selling everything from digital pianos to electric guitars, entire PA systems, and ukuleles. I'm also a fully qualified sound engineer who holds a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay and I have plenty of experience working in various venues around Scotland.