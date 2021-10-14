It’s back to the 1980s with the latest, very special issue of Computer Music!

In the latest Computer Music (November 2021), we are going back in time to see how the techniques and production secrets from 40 years ago are well and truly shaping the sound of music today!

Yes, it’s our '80s Special issue, and we look at everything '80s, from synth bass to slap bass, chiptune to trackers, and creating an '80s studio in software to the era-defining subjects of sampling and MIDI. It’s the decade that current stars like Dua Lipa and The Weeknd hark back to and we show you how to do the same!

FREE STUFF!

We also have an amazing FREE PLUGIN GIVEAWAY in the form of an all new ZEBRA CM! Yes, the lovely folk at u-he have updated a Computer Music legend, and the all-new ZEBRA CM promises to be the best free synth ever! We’re also extending our '80s celebrations with two new free '80s sample packs and a coupe of all-time classics making up our 3GB Sample Giveaway!

Make a track now!

As ever we have tutorials to help you perfect your computer music making with expert guides to synths, vocals and production, this month covering reverb in vocal production and, as it’s our '80s Special, a synth tutorial on how to create that sound in the Japan track Ghosts.

Other issue highlights!

We’re not short of a few wise words from the professionals in this issue with interviews galore, including the astonishing Public Service Broadcasting, the ‘progtronica’ favourites who utilise computers, sampling, and incredible stage visuals with their unique style of music. We also have an in-depth chat with '80s favourites Blancmange on how to become 2021 favourites, plus 15 Questions with Noga Erez and Bon.

All the latest gear!

Finally, as it’s our '80s Special we have some gems lined up on our test bench including a slew of new releases based on classic gear. There’s Korg’s latest Collection bundle of software emulations of synths from the last five decades, Softube’s Model 84 Juno 106 and UVI’s Super-7, another 106-synth and X0X a-like drum machine!

The November 2021 – and very 1980s – issue of Computer Music is not to be missed!

Get Computer Music issue 301 now from the following outlets…

