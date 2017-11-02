It’s back to black for the Arturia KeyLab 88 and MiniLab mkII controllers

We’ve already seen black editions of the BeatStep, MiniLab mkI , KeyStep, and BeatStep Pro and now Arturia have announced the special editions for the KeyLab 88 and MiniLab mkII.

KeyLab 88 Black Edition features an 88-note, piano-weighted keybed, 16 backlit performance pads, an array of faders and rotary controllers, and includes the following software:

Arturia Piano V - physically modeled piano studio suite

Arturia Analog Lab 2 - 5,000+ classic keyboard & synth presets from V Collection 5

UVI Grand Piano Model D - sampled Steinway virtual instrument

Ableton Live Lite - recording & editing software

MiniLab MkII Black Edition offers a bunch of features in a tiny, project studio-friendly frame. With 25 SlimKeys, 8 RGB backlit performance pads, and 16 rotary knobs, this small-format MIDI controller does offer a whole heap of control for its size. It also includes:

Arturia Analog Lab Lite - 500+ preset sounds from V Collection 5

UVI Grand Piano Model D - sampled Steinway virtual instrument

Ableton Live Lite - recording & editing software