It’s back to black for the Arturia KeyLab 88 and MiniLab mkII controllers

We’ve already seen black editions of the BeatStep, MiniLab mkI, KeyStep, and BeatStep Pro and now Arturia have announced the special editions for the KeyLab 88 and MiniLab mkII.
KeyLab 88 Black Edition features an 88-note, piano-weighted keybed, 16 backlit performance pads, an array of faders and rotary controllers, and includes the following software:
- Arturia Piano V - physically modeled piano studio suite
- Arturia Analog Lab 2 - 5,000+ classic keyboard & synth presets from V Collection 5
- UVI Grand Piano Model D - sampled Steinway virtual instrument
- Ableton Live Lite - recording & editing software
MiniLab MkII Black Edition offers a bunch of features in a tiny, project studio-friendly frame. With 25 SlimKeys, 8 RGB backlit performance pads, and 16 rotary knobs, this small-format MIDI controller does offer a whole heap of control for its size. It also includes:
- Arturia Analog Lab Lite - 500+ preset sounds from V Collection 5
- UVI Grand Piano Model D - sampled Steinway virtual instrument
- Ableton Live Lite - recording & editing software
Both controllers will be available from Arturia in November, check the Arturia website from more information.