Issue 394 of Future Music is out now

With the dawn of ‘smart’ production tools, we could be on the cusp of a major leap forward, in all forms of electronic production, although beatmaking in particular. It’s this, along with a host of more immediately usable techniques, that we’re exploring in the latest FM cover feature.

We’ll help you rethink your drum production for 2023. We show you how to put a spin on classic dance music drum formats using creative tricks, the latest cutting edge plugins and modern mixing techniques, and we ask, is AI the future of beatmaking?

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue’s exclusive download content from our download page!

Interviews

Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Ahead of sixth album V, Ruban Nielson shares his wisdom on the joy of rejecting ‘polish’, eBay oddities and more

Avey Tare – For his last solo work, Animal Collective’s Dave Portner found himself revisiting country tropes… with his usual twist

Miss Grit – The US artist on her captivating debut album, Follow the Cyborg

Classic Album – Palm Skin Productions on his ‘96 major label debut Remilixer

Technique

Future beats – We leapfrog beatmaking’s past, to its, at-times, bewildering future… and check out the future-facing options already on the shelf!

Must-try drum plugins – From advanced kick designers to AI-assisted sequencing

Modern drum effect treatments – Compression, EQ, spatial effects and more

Knowledge – Your need-to-know guide to bus mixing

Reviews

Roland SH-4d

Donner B1 Analog Bass Synth

KRK GoAux Series

Apple MacBook Pro M2

Noise Engineering Jam Jam

Eventide H90

Entonal Studio

Samples

Tape Loops – Capture the unique, characterful textures of vintage tape with this varied pack of instrument loops and one-shot samples.

Rhythmic FX – We take simple sounds and turn them into complex, ear-catching rhythms with a focus on delay, glitches and granular processing.

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 18GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!