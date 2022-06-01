Issue 384 of Future Music is out now

In electronic music, beats are everything: they’re what gives a track its pulse, feel and what defines its genre. Knowing the fundamentals of building a groove for a specific sound – be it house, techno, hip-hop or beyond – is a need-to-know skill.

That’s what we’re focusing on in this issue’s Ultimate Beat Builder cover feature. Join us as we break down the sounds and programming behind a host of electronic beats, and grab our carefully curated sample packs to get started with each sound. Once you’ve mastered the fundamentals, you can start pushing boundaries and getting truly creative!

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue’s exclusive download content from our new download page!

Buy this issue now via:

Apple Newsstand (iPhone/iPad/iPod touch) (opens in new tab)

Pocket Mags (iPhone/iPad/Android/PC/Mac) (opens in new tab)

Zinio (PC/Mac/Android/iOS)

In Print: Find FM on your local news stand or order your copy direct from us (opens in new tab)!

All print and digital copies include access to 18GB+ of exclusive samples and more!

(Image credit: Future)

Interviews

HAAi – Teneil Throssell on the transition from guitar-based psyche to collaborating with electronic music’s good and great

Ron Trent – The house icon on keeping his sound fresh and the evolution of electronic music

Moderat – The Berlin techno supergroup return with new LP MORE D4TA

Producer Like… Goodboys – The chart topping, Grammy nominated duo on their songwriting tips and creating their distinctive vocal sound

Classic Album – Lost Frequencies on his eclectic album Less is More

Technique

Ultimate Beat Builder – Program better drums with our guide to the fundamentals of electronic rhythm

Producer’s Guide – Publish and promote your latest release with the DIY guide to releasing music

Reviews

Polyend Play

Roland JX-08

Ebashi Audio Triple LFO

Rode NTH-100

1010Music Nanobox Fireball

IK Multimedia iRig Pro Quattro I/O

Nicky Romero and Cableguys: Kickstart 2

& more

Samples

Soulful Organs – Add some smooth flavours to your next track with our fresh pack of R&B and neo-soul inspired keys lines, chords and loops.

Artificial Metal – From resonant clangs to metallic synth sounds – give your music an ear-catching industrial sheen with this pack of out-there sounds.

Access the FM sample archive: UPDATED! Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 18GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!