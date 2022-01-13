Issue 379 of Future Music is out now

There’s an interesting debate to be had about how important it is, as an electronic musician, to keep up with the latest developments in technology.

On the one hand, it’s obviously not true that owning all the latest plugins and being au fait with the hottest trends is a prerequisite for making good music. Numerous artists are out there making genre-bending music with vintage synths and lo-fi gear, after all. But at the same time, some of the most interesting producers around are those exploring the fresh possibilities opened up by new technologies and ever-more powerful home computers.

Maybe you won’t be hindered by not being up to speed with things like machine learning plugins or spatial audio, but a broad understanding certainly can’t hurt. And that’s what we’re here to help with in this issue’s cover feature.

Interviews

Bonobo – More than two decades after his laid back debut, Simon Green takes the plunge into modular for Fragments

MMM – Innovative Berlin producers Errorsmith and Fiedel on creating their ultra-minimal club sound

Daedelus – The American producer on technological innovations and blending beats with poetry for his latest release

Produce Like… David Castellani – Take an in-depth look at the modular-powered workflow of the LA-based techno producer

Classic Album – Prince Fatty on the varied influences of his groove-driven classic Supersize

Career In Gear – US synth-pop duo Sylvan Esso talk us through the instruments that defined their back catalogue

Talking Shop – Nathan Fake

Technique

Upgrade Your Mixdown – From AI plugins to Dolby Atmos: 2022’s hot music making trends demystified

Producer’s Guide – Unlock the full potential of Moog’s upgraded Animoog Z

Retrospective – Exploring the hard-edged modern rap sound of drill

Reviews

Korg ARP 2600 M

IK Multimedia X-Gear pedals

Universal Audio Volt 76 Series

iZotope RX 9

Alesis V49

Ocean Way Audio Pro 3

Moog Animoog Z

Longterm test: Moog One

Samples

Builds and Transitions – Fill your tracks with tension with this pack of expectation-Digital Pads and Keys – From regal, glassy tones to lush atmospheric chords – we go digital for this pack of ear-catching, ambience-building synth sounds.

Self-Sequenced – Weird rhythms, oddball modulation and unique loops aplenty in this pack of self-powered, groovy synth riffs and patterns.

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 18GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!