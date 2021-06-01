Issue 371 of Future Music is on sale now

This issue, we trace the course of one of dance music’s most enduring genres: techno.

From the proto-techno experiments of Cybotron through to modern sounds, we delve into the FM archive to tell the story of techno production via classic interviews with icons of the scene. Plus, we show you how to master the sound for yourself with fresh tutorials, tips and techniques.

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue's video and sample content from filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

Buy this issue now via:

Apple Newsstand (iPhone/iPad/iPod touch)

Pocket Mags (iPhone/iPad/Android/PC/Mac)

Zinio (PC/Mac/Android/iOS)

In Print: Find FM on your local news stand or order your copy direct from us!

All print and digital copies include access to 12GB+ of exclusive samples, videos, audio demos and more! Register your issue at: http://filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

(Image credit: Future)

Interviews

Telex – The Belgian synth pop pioneers look back at their influential early years, now compiled on a new album for Mute

Andrew Hung – The former Fuck Buttons member on refining his solo sound

Hannah Peel – The multi-talented electronic composer raids Delia Derbyshire’s for her excellent LP Fir Wave

The Track: Simon Doty – The Canadian prog-house master talks sampling and house piano riffs as he breaks down his track The Beacon

Classic Album – Squarepusher breaks down his Rephlex classic Feed Me Weird Things

Technique

40 years of techno production – The gear, ideas and artists behind one of dance music’s key genres

Producer’s Guide – Turn recordings into textures, instruments and more with our guide to sample synthesis

Retrospective – Exploring the futuristic influence of Oramics

Reviews

IK Multimedia UNO Synth Pro

Roland Verselab MV-1

VPME Euclidean Circles v2

Roundup: Spring reverb plugins

Black Lion Revolution

Strymon Nightsky

& more

Samples

’70s Synths – Part 2 – Our celebration of 1970s synth sounds continues with this pack of wonderfully warm and retro synthesised pads and chords.

Analogue Drums – Looking for meaty synth drums? We’ve got you covered with this pack of characterful percussive hits and looped grooves.

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 18GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!