Issue 354 of Future Music is on sale now

The annual NAMM show has recently wrapped up in California, bringing the curtain down on the year’s most significant outpouring of new instruments and studio gear (hence this new issue’s bumper news section!)

With all this gear news, it can be easy to feel like your current setup is dated or inadequate, but it’s important to remember you don’t need the latest gear to make great music. It’s all about making the most of what you have. In a sense, that’s the heart of this issue’s resampling cover feature – learning how to take your existing material and create something new. Push your basic building blocks beyond what they once were to inspire new soundscapes and textures.

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue's video and sample content from filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

Interviews

Bloody Mary – The Paris-born, Berlin-based producer talks acid, EBM and the joys of really getting to know your hardware synths

Beatrice Dillon – The experimental UK artist talks excellent debut LP Workaround

Morgan Page – The US figure head talks studio and career tips

The Track: Boston Bun – Thibaud Noyer invites us into the studio to talk sampling, replays and how he made his latest house hit, Don’t Wanna Dance

Classic Album – Dance music megastar Fatboy Slim breaks down You’ve Come A Long Way Baby

Technique

Creative Resampling – Render, edit, process, repeat. Get creative with audio and unlock a new world of sound design

Producer’s Guide – Get the most out of the newly updated sound engine of Arturia Pigments 2

Retrospective – The history and gear behind Detroit techno

Reviews

Modal Electronics Argon 8

Korg ARP 2600 FS

Novation Launchpad Mini Mk3

Roland Cloud Updates

Arturia 8Pre Interface

Steinberg Cubase 10.5

Samples

Amped-up Bass – Add some raw grit to your next track’s low-end with our pack of driven, amped and energetic bass instruments and loops

Dub Percussion – Embrace the Studio One vibe and get fully dubbed-out with this bundle of reverb and delay-drenched drum sounds

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 12GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!