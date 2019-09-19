Issue 349 of Future Music is on sale now

In these pages, we often like to go on a little journey to the weirder, more creative ends of what’s possible in electronic music. But as much as out-there effects and complex textures are great, it’s important to focus on the fundamentals sometimes.

That’s what this issue’s cover feature is all about. Kick, snare, clap – these three elements form the backbone of almost all dance music genres, providing the punch, groove and weight your track needs to make an impact on the dancefloor. That’s why we’re dedicating nine pages of this issue into exploring ways to shape, refine and customise these core drum sounds.

We’re not foregoing the creativity completely though. In our new regular Creative Inspiration column on we’re exploring ways to take your bass sounds to the next level.

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue's video and sample content from filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

Interviews

808 State – The acid house pioneers are back with new music, recorded in a place with more than a little history of its own…

Seb Wildblood – The UK DJ, producer and Church label owner unveils his new album, Sketches Of Transition

David Morales – The NYC DJ titan shares some house history

The Track: GRiZ – Colorado’s finest future funk specialist Grant Richard Kwiecinski on how he attained vocal mastery on his hit track Mercy

Classic Album – The Qemists break down their genre-bending LP Join The Q

Technique

Kick, Snare, Clap! – Everything you need to know to attain the tightest, most creatively-designed drum hits around

Producer’s Guide – Add that human touch to you productions with our guide to ‘feel and ‘groove’

Modular Monthly – Exploring the ALM Busy Circuits MCO

Creative Inspiration – In our new column, we get adventurous with our bass design techniques

Reviews

Roland MC-707

Roland Juno-06

Arturia 3 Delays You’ll Actually Use

Novation Launchkey Mini Mk3

Modal CRAFTsynth 2.0

Loopmaster Loopcloud 5

And more!

Samples

VHS Synths – Channel the sound of those classic film and TV soundtracks with this pack of synth sounds indebted to the heyday of ’80s analogue

Untouchable – We get our hands in the air and gesticulate wildly for this pack of Theremin and Air FX-derived loops, lines and hits

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 12GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!