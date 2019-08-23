Issue 348 of Future Music is on sale now

Mastering is a subject that continues to fascinate and baffle producers across the world in equal measure.

Perhaps its enduring mystique lies in the balance of science and artistry required – it’s a process that is equally about technical tweaks and creative choices. Maybe it’s because, even now that many mastering tools have become readily available in the software realm, it’s still a subject that remains oblique to many musicians.

With our 2019 guide, we’re diving into what mastering involves today. From what you can achieve at home to what you should expect from a professional mastering engineer. Whether you want to try mastering at home, or simply want to understand the mastering stage better, we’ll help get you up to speed.

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue's video and sample content from filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

Buy this issue now via:

Apple Newsstand (iPhone/iPad/iPod touch)

Google Play (Android/Chrome for PC/Mac)

Zinio (PC/Mac/Android/iOS)

In Print: Find FM on your local news stand or order your copy direct from us!

All print and digital copies include access to 12GB+ of exclusive samples, videos, audio demos and more! Register your issue at: http://filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

(Image credit: Future)

Interviews

Tycho – Grammy-winning American artist Scott Hansen talks new LP Weather

Paranoid London – Acid house and analogue jams with this elusive duo

Konx-Om-Pax – Producer and visual artist Tom Scholefield on his latest album, Ways Of Seeing

The Track: Prospa – The UK duo tell us how their First Choice-sampling, ’80s-inspired house track Intended took form

Classic Album – US club heavyweight Danny Tenaglia talks us through his classic Hard & Soul

Technique

Mastering: The 2019 Guide – DIY tactics, pro studio advice, concepts explained and much more

Producer’s Guide – We take a deep dive into Bitwig Studio 3 and The Grid

Modular Monthly – Getting creative with Animal Factory’s Coma Reactor

Reviews

Behringer VC340 Vocoder

Bitwig Studio 3

KRK Rokit 7 GP4

Sonicware ELZ.1

Roland VT-4 Voice Transformer

Native Instruments Massive X

And more!

Samples

Fuzzed Up – It’s a double pack of distorted fun this month. First up, this pack stuffed full of guitars, basses and synth arps pushed to the max...

Edge Of Noise – ...followed by a bundle of beats, FX and basses, all making use of a host of pedals and processors for a full-on overdriven sound.

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 12GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!