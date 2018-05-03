Issue 331 of Future Music is on sale now

Within the world of electronic music, the beat is everything. Particularly if your music is designed to be played in clubs or at raves or festivals, its impact is going to live or die on the strength of your drum groove. That’s why we spend a lot of time focussing on getting the right drum sounds; from buying the best drum machines to gathering pristine sample packs. But having great drum sounds is only half the battle – what’s the use in having great sounding hits if you can’t arrange them into a killer drum groove?

It’s that latter part of the equation we’re homing in on with this issue’s Electronic Grooves & Rhythms cover feature. Join us as we go in deep on constructing drum patterns, adding groove, switching things up for fills and turnarounds and exploring the depths of humanisation and creative polyrhythms. Whether you’re working in house, techno, drum & bass or hip-hop, we’ll help you build the perfect groove to propel your latest track.

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue's video and sample content from our new, improved download service at: filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

Buy this issue now via:

Apple Newsstand (iPhone/iPad/iPod touch)

Google Play (Android/Chrome for PC/Mac)

Zinio (PC/Mac/Android/iOS)

In Print: Find FM on your local news stand or order your copy direct from us!

All print and digital copies include access to 12GB+ of exclusive samples, videos, audio demos and more! Register your issue at: http://filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

Interviews

Jon Hopkins – The UK producer is back with Singularity, the long-awaited followup to the wildly popular Immunity. FM visited his studio to see how he achieves his famously meditative approach to music-making

Jack Patterson – Clean Bandit’s production mastermind show us around his studio and talks about creating some of the biggest hits of recent years

Current Value – FM meet the German neuro-merchant giving dance fans more bangers for their buck

The Track: Riton – The UK house figurehead breaks down his Kah-Lo collab Fake ID

Classic Album – The Ballistic Brothers break down the LP London Hooligan Soul

Technique

Electronic Grooves & Rhythms – Whatever you’re using to build your beats, we’ll show you how to program killer club grooves

Producer’s Guide – We look at recreating modular rigs in the software realm

Modular Monthly – We explore randomisation with The Eloquencer from Winter Modular

Toolkit – In the first of a new series looking at synth plugins, we explore the power of virtual analogue

Reviews

Roland TR-8S

Elektron Analog RYTM MkII

Moog Model D iOS app

Apple Logic Pro X 10.4

Adam S2V Monitors

Arturia Preamps and Filters

And more...

Samples

Lo-Fi Drums – Add bite and grit to your beats with this pack of seriously crunchy lo-fi grooves and distorted drum hits. Plus a few noise layers for good measure

Natural Beats – We venture into the great outdoors to build this pack of found sound beats, using processed natural sounds for maximum texture!

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 12GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!