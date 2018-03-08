Issue 329 of Future Music is on sale now

There’s an often repeated cliche that mastering is a kind of ‘dark art’ – a deep and impenetrable science that is beyond the capabilities of mere mortals. However, given the amount of tutorials, courses and mass-market plugins out there, all designed to tackle the mastering process, this is clearly nonsense.

That’s not to say that the process doesn’t require a fair amount of skill and expertise, but given the power of modern DAWs and plugins, these are now techniques that even the most cash-strapped producer can get to grips with at home. In this issue’s cover feature, we’ll introduce you to the tools, theory and essential skills you’ll need to get to grips with mastering in your DAW.

Interviews

Steve Bug & Langenberg – A meeting of minds, as the techno supremo tells us more about his longtime-coming collaboration with German house don Langenberg

Tom Demac – The Welsh-born producer serves up his latest genre defying slice of club music; FM investigates…

Thomas Schumacher – The German DJ/producer gives us a glimpse at his studio and tells all about his Natural Rhythm EP series

The Track: Mr Virgo – The grime beatmaker breaks down the creation of Wiley’s Holy Grime

Classic Album – Riva Starr on his acclaimed debut LP If Life Gives You Lemons...

Technique

Pro-level mastering in your DAW – A comprehensive guide on how to go it alone from pre-masters to the finished product

Producer’s Guide – We dig into the highlights of Ableton Live 10

Modular Monthly – Ring modulation with the AJH Synth Ring SM

Toolkit – Parallel compression is a must know technique; we show you how it works

Reviews

Arturia MiniBrute 2/2S

Steinberg Cubase 9.5

Focal Shape monitors

Erica Synths Acidbox III

Arturia V Collection 5

And more...

Samples

Moog Loops and Hits – Basslines, grooves and hits with that raspy Ladder filter edge.

Experimental Breaks – Drum loops and hits pushed into the future with creative processing.

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 12GB+ of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!