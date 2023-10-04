Issue 327 of Computer Music is on sale now

By Computer Music
Contributions from
Computer Music
 published

Craft club-ready techno with Computer Music's November issue – and get a free Baby Audio plugin

image of the front cover of Computer Music magazine, November issue, techno special
(Image credit: Future)

This November we go deep on an electronic music behemoth. We explore the rich history, technology and techniques behind this ever-important genre, as always with an eye to helping you work your new knowledge into your own projects.

Buy this issue now from these outlets:

IN PRINT 

In stores and online here… 

https://www.magazinesdirect.com/az-single-issues/6936924/computer-music-magazine-single-issue.thtml

Back issues

https://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/music/computer-music-magazine-back-issues/

OR AS A DIGITAL EDITION

Zinio Digital issues 

https://www.zinio.com/gb/computer-music-m3730

IOS Digital issues (accessed via App Store) 

https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/computer-music-magazine/id451402723

Google Play (accessed via Pocket Mags) 

https://pocketmags.com/de/computer-music-magazine

Save money on your subscriptions here

Free Stuff!

For this month's free offerings we've partnered with acclaimed developer Baby Audio. The Beat Slammer plugin is based on the popular I Heart NY plugin's parallel compression prowess and promises to kick those puny beats into shape. And in time for Halloween, things get spooky, with a set of Horror and Noir sounds lurking in our free samples section.

Inspiring People and Workshops

As usual we've got advice and instruction for you from the best of the best, starting with wise words from Canadian sensation Apashe on how he combined dark beats with orchestral manoeuvring to create his unique sound. In our synth masterclass Dave Gale talks tape-based string sounds and Jon Musgrave focuses on short delays.

Trusted Reviews

Finally we get to our reviews section, where we'll be dishing out our indispensable buyers' advice on releases such as Universal Audio Electra 88, Musik Hack Master Plan, Sound Dust Plankton Drummer and many more.

So what are you waiting for? Get yourself a copy of Computer Music today…

Computer Music
Computer Music

Computer Music magazine is the world’s best selling publication dedicated solely to making great music with your Mac or PC computer. Each issue it brings its lucky readers the best in cutting-edge tutorials, need-to-know, expert software reviews and even all the tools you actually need to make great music today, courtesy of our legendary CM Plugin Suite.

With contributions from
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects… image
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info