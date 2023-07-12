Issue 324 of Computer Music is on sale now

Nail classic studio techniques with Computer Music's September issue – and get an exclusive free plugin from Acustica Audio

Front cover of Computer music magazine alongside free Acustica plugin
(Image credit: Future)

This September we're revisiting the classics, but this isn't your average nostalgia-fest. We'll teach you key tricks used by production pioneers, recommend the best in-the-box tools, from tape simulations to modern emulations of reverb and compression tools and generally shower you in all the glue, saturation and more your soulless 2023 tracks have been crying out for. 

open page of Computer Music issue 324

(Image credit: Future)

Free Stuff!

We're famous for our incredible free offerings, and this month we present an exclusive: Acustica Audio Fire: The CM CM Comp, a new addition to Acustica Audio's popular Fire plugin range, tailor made for CM readers. The plugin combines compression, clipping, saturation and EQ, with a focused set of controls and single large threshold knob. Plus you’ll get an exclusive set of 80s-themed samples, plus specially created packs from Loopmasters and Mode Audio.

Inspiring Workshops and People

Looking for some bite-sized nuggets of wisdom to help stoke some creativity? Our regular columnists won't disappoint: Jon Musgrave looks at the use of level rides and Dave Gale dissects some commercial hits to see what makes their bass tick.

People & Places

This month we sat down with two exciting acts with innovative production at their core. Shida Shahabi discussed her mesmerising cello and piano-powered new LP, Living Circle, and Django Django, who readers might know from more rock-leaning circles, discuss embracing all things electronic.

Trusted Reviews

Last but definitely not least, let CM be your trusted guide through the virtual supermarket of music tech, as we review the big new releases of the month: Toneworks Catalyst, Erica Synths Zen Delay Virtual, Sonora Cinematic Verticale, Spitfire Audio BDT: Brass and Reeds, and more, all get our once over.

So what are you waiting for? Get yourself a copy of Computer Music today…

