Issue 322 of Computer Music is on sale now

In the July issue of Computer Music we’re focusing on how you can craft arrangements that maximise the power and punch of your tracks. If you’re battling to generate enough energy or generate memorable melodies, our pro guide is well worth a read.

Free Stuff!

If that wasn’t enough, we’ve also got an exclusive giveaway of Modalics’ EON-Arp arpeggiator plugin for our readers (worth $29), as well as a special discount on the mighty Beat Scholar. Plus exclusive distorted and mangled samples, created in-house by CM’s resident team.

Inspiring Workshops

We guide you through making Gorillaz-style synth strings, explore the benefits of gain staging, speak to MPG-winning mix engineer Manon Grandjean and learn about the time-saving new Auto-Bounce plugin, developed by video game soundtrack luminary Tom Salta.

Trusted Reviews

On the review bench, we sink our teeth into Cherry Audio’s Mercury-6, JMG Sound’s Retronaut, Polyverse Supermodal, FL Studio 21 and a lot more!

So what are you waiting for? Get yourself a copy of Computer Music today…