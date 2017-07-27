Issue 321 of Future Music is on sale now

The latest issue of FM is out now, featuring a massive lo-fi masterclass. One of the biggest problems with modern instruments and effects is that they can sound a little too good. It might sound like a bit of a first world problem, but now that modern DAWs have done away with age-old concerns like oscillator pitch drift, analogue circuitry noise and dodgy sequencer timings, modern productions can sound tight and clean to the point of lacking character.

In this issue’s cover feature, we show you how to inject a little lo-fi life into proceedings. Whether you want to create full lo-fi tracks or simply add a little grit to your sounds, we’ve tips and techniques to help. Plus, in the latest edition of Toolkit, we take an in-depth look at the modern end of the imperfection spectrum, casting our eyes towards digital lo-fi and bitcrushing plugins.

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue’s cover disc content from our new, improved download service at: filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

Interviews

Session Victim – Vinyl-heads Hauke Freer and Matthias Reiling go in-depth on their sampling process, using real instruments, and making beats from keychains

Phaeleh – Back in the world of beats and bass, Bristol’s Matt Preston tells us what he learnt in the ambient wilderness

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – We meet the west-coast synthesist backstage to discuss her composition and sound design

The Track: Dapayk & Padberg – The German duo break down their soulful vocal and synth-driven cut Sink This Ship

Classic Album – Francesco Tristano talks groundbreaking Not For Piano track-by-track

Technique

Lo-fi Workshop – Get the warmth, the dirt and the sonic appeal of classic gear with our advice

Producer’s Guide to Novation Peak – We show you how to get the most from the UK brand’s new flagship polysynth

Modular Monthly – Crafting patches with the AniModule STD

Toolkit – We explore digital dirt and bitcrushing plugins

Reviews

Novation Peak

Dreadbox Abyss

M-Audio BX5 D3

Electro-Harmonix Synth9

Round-up: Free Plugin Effects

Arturia AudioFuse

Head To Head: Compact FM synths

And more...

Samples

Contact Mic Madness – Groove Criminals put get creative with the contact mics for this esoteric pack of hits and sounds

Ultimate Percussion – Pep up your productions with this essential peck of perc perennials

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 12GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!