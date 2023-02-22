Issue 319 of Computer Music is on sale now

Computer Music’s April issue is about getting you moving musically with the help of the incredible Tracktion Waveform Free DAW and this month’s LoFreq classic synth plugin (worth £79 bought separately). After talking you through the basics, we delve straight into the nitty gritty of some of today’s most popular genres with something to suit everyone, from hip-hop to ambient.

Free Stuff!

As ever, Computer Music is your one-stop shop for getting started in music production: you get your choice of plugins from our mammoth Computer Music Suite collection – free with every copy – plus a bevy of samples each time. This issue’s samples stick with the theme of quick and easy song creation, with Cyclick and Groove Criminals’ Track Builder collections, as well as archive samples on a remixing theme, plus a selection highlighting Loopmasters’ latest wares.

People and Places

We travel east for this issue’s main interview to chat to the formidable Cosmicat, Saudi Arabia’s premiere female superstar DJ and producer, and get an insight into the vibrant emerging city electronic music scenes across the region. Closer to home, Leeds-born chart-topper Lewis Thompson tells us how he went from clubnight chancer to collaborating with David Guetta, Joel Corry and more.

Inspiring Workshops

Time for your monthly studio workout with our tireless production personal trainers! Dave Gale continues his Synth Masterclass with a guide to getting your perfect fifth pads, well... perfect. And engineering guru Jon Musgrave is here to give you more practical advice in his Mix Masterclass, this time talking all things reverb.

Trusted Reviews

If all of the above has got you fired up and ready to spend some pennies on bolstering your software studio, look no further than our revered reviews section for the best advice in town. This month we’ve looked at new releases such as Arturia Pigments 4, Orchestral Tools Drones, Slate + Ash Choreographs, Toontrack Hitmaker SDX, IK Multimedia Tonex as well as the most talked about sample packs out this month. We’ve also done a handy guide to the most essential MIDI keyboards money can buy.

So what are you waiting for? Get yourself a copy of Computer Music today…