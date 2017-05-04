Issue 318 of Future Music is on sale now

For many listeners in the ’70s and ’80s, the first taste of ‘synthesizer music’ didn’t come from an LP or the radio but via the soundtrack to some gritty horror film or sci-fi screen spectacle.

2017 seems like a perfect time to celebrate these soundtrack innovators, with (this issue’s featured artists) SURVIVE paying homage through their Stranger Things soundtrack and a new Blade Runner film just over the horizon. So, in this month’s cover tutorials, we’re diving into the sound design and production approaches behind these iconic sounds. Pick up the issue now to get to work on your own retro cinematic masterpiece!

Buy this issue now via:

Apple Newsstand (iPhone/iPad/iPod touch)

Google Play (Android/Chrome for PC/Mac)

Zinio (PC/Mac/Android/iOS)

In Print: Find your nearest UK stockist or order your copy direct from us!

All print and digital copies include access to 10GB+ of exclusive samples, videos, audio demos and more! Register your issue at: http://vault.futuremusic.co.uk

Interviews

SURVIVE – The four-man synth group – behind the Stranger Things soundtrack – show off their enviable gear collection and tell us how they get the best out of it all

Hauschka – The experimental composer on turning the piano into his own audio playground

Bola – After a ten year absence, long-time Skam Records man Darrell Fitton returns to the music industry with a bold new album

The Track: Heist – The drum & bass producer breaks down the creation of his jump-up club track Pillager

Classic Album – Ferry Corsten talks L.E.F. track-by-track

Technique

Retro Synth Soundtracks – Get vintage cinematic synth techniques fit for life on the silver screen with our all-star soundtrack workout

Producer’s Guide to the Arturia DrumBrute – Get the most out of this killer analogue drum synth

Modular Monthly – We dive in and explore Bastl’s range of wood-paneled modules

Reviews

Akai MPC Live

Korg Gadget for Mac

Apogee Element 46

Nord Piano 3

Round-up: Reverb plugins

Audio-Technica ATM230 mic

Group Test: Delay pedals

And more...



Samples

Toy Noisemakers – Hits, loops and melodies sourced from cheap-and-cheerful home keyboards, starter synths and toy beat-makers.

House & Techno Stabs – Ready-to-drop keyboard hits and synth stabs, with added delay and reverb to inject instant character to your club beats.

Access the FM sample archive: UPDATED THIS ISSUE! – Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 8GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!