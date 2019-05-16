Is this virtual reality music studio the real deal?

Virtual reality has been the Next Big Thing for as long as we can remember, but the technology is getting better, and the number of potential applications for it increasing.

It remains to be seen if Modulia Studio, a new VR app for Oculus Rift, can convince musicians to leave the real world behind, but its creators believe that it offers “infinite possibilities”.

Modulia Studio works both standalone and as a controller for your DAW. It offers recording and performance options, and is optimised for Ableton Live. The video shows that you have a range of virtual interfaces are your disposal, and you can play in fixed scales and modes to ensure that everything sounds ‘right’.

Assuming you have the Oculus Rift hardware, you can test Modulia Studio by downloading a free version, and there are also Plus ($39.99) and Pro ($199.99) options that give you more features.

Find out more on the Modulia Studio website.