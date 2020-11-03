Is this Black Sabbath cover by King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp and his wife Toyah the oddest tribute of 2020?

Robert Fripp… visionary, eccentric, King Crimson mastermind and now performer of Black Sabbath's Paranoid on his Fernandes Custom Gold guitar in a prison while wearing fake tattoos.

And his wife of 34 years, musician / actress / author Toyah Wilcox, is singing it while behind bars. It's the latest instalment if the couple's wonderfully imaginative lockdown videos that have also included Fripp playing Deep Purple's ubiquitous Smoke On The Water next to a lake while Wilcox dances dressed as a cheerleader (see below).

We say bring it on, it's not like 2020 isn't bizarre enough already.